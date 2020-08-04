Overview

Dr. Belinda Bart, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Collinwood, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center, Maury Regional Medical Center, Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence and Wayne Medical Center.



Dr. Bart works at Fast Pace Medical Clinic - Collinwood in Collinwood, TN with other offices in Lawrenceburg, TN and Columbia, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.