Dr. Belarmino Frogozo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview

Dr. Belarmino Frogozo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

Dr. Frogozo works at Advanced Plastic Surgery of Terre Haute LLC in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Plastic Surgery of Terre Haute LLC
    100 E HALT DR, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 232-2100
    Terre Haute Plastic Surgery Center
    501 E Hospital Ln Ste 107, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 232-3100

  • Terre Haute Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Aug 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Belarmino Frogozo, MD
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Tagalog
    • 1780770255
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    • Plastic Surgery
