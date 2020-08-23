Dr. Belarmino Frogozo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frogozo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Belarmino Frogozo, MD
Overview
Dr. Belarmino Frogozo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
Dr. Frogozo works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Plastic Surgery of Terre Haute LLC100 E HALT DR, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 232-2100
-
2
Terre Haute Plastic Surgery Center501 E Hospital Ln Ste 107, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 232-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Terre Haute Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frogozo?
The doctor and his wife were always very helpful and friendly. I've had a few moles removed and a small tumor on my hand removed. Great follow up care. At the hospital (the tumor removal hd to be done in the hospital), the staff talked about he was one of the most surgeons they worked with. "If you he says you'll never scar, he's the best", one nurse told me.
About Dr. Belarmino Frogozo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Tagalog
- 1780770255
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frogozo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frogozo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frogozo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frogozo works at
Dr. Frogozo has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frogozo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frogozo speaks Tagalog.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Frogozo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frogozo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frogozo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frogozo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.