Overview

Dr. Belarmino Frogozo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Terre Haute Regional Hospital.



Dr. Frogozo works at Advanced Plastic Surgery of Terre Haute LLC in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.