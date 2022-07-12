Dr. Belachew Tessema, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tessema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Belachew Tessema, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Belachew Tessema, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Farmington, CT. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Tessema works at
Locations
Connecticut Sinus Institute21 South Rd Ste 112, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 284-4950Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tessema, was on point with my care. He called me to come & meet him before surgery. The day of surgery he made me feel relaxed & at ease. He knew exactly what to say to comfort me as I was very nervous & scared about surgery. And would recommend him to anyone looking for an ENT. He gets 5 + ?? from me. I thank Him for acting so quickly with my care and appreciate all that he did.
About Dr. Belachew Tessema, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine Fellowship In Rhinology and Endoscopic Skull Base Surgery
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Otolaryngology
