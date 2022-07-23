Overview

Dr. Bela Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Patel works at Ashvini Health Services in Trenton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.