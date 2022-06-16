Dr. Bela Kudish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kudish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bela Kudish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bela Kudish, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Bela Vida Urogynecology10131 W Colonial Dr Ste 4, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 445-5270Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Bela Vida Urogynecology8400 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 2090, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 982-4852Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bela Vida Urogynecology1178 Cypress Glen Cir Ste 2, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 982-4852
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had several procedures done at Bela Vida Med Spa. Dr. Kudish is a great physician with a good eye for artistic balance. She's always done a great job for everything she's done for me.
About Dr. Bela Kudish, MD
- Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown University
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
