Overview

Dr. Bela Ajtai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Amherst, NY. They graduated from Semmelweis University of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Ajtai works at DENT Neurologic Institute in Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Cluster Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.