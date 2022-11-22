See All Neurologists in Amherst, NY
Dr. Bela Ajtai, MD

Neurology
Overview

Dr. Bela Ajtai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Amherst, NY. They graduated from Semmelweis University of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.

Dr. Ajtai works at DENT Neurologic Institute in Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Cluster Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    DENT Neurologic Institute
    3980 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 250-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia
Alzheimer's Disease
Cluster Headache
Dementia
Alzheimer's Disease
Cluster Headache

Dementia Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • Medicaid
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Universal Health Network
    • WellCare

    Nov 22, 2022
    I saw Dr. Ajtai last summer for cognitive testing. He was attentive, compassionate, and he listened closely to what I had to say. By reiterating my responses I knew that he knew what I was trying to communicate. I left with the assurance that I had been heard and he would take care of my needs as they arose. Thank you, Dr. Ajtai
    margaret kuhl — Nov 22, 2022
    About Dr. Bela Ajtai, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1316155500
    Education & Certifications

    • State University of New York at Buffalo - Neuroimaging
    • State University Of New York At Buffalo, Jacobs Neurological Institute
    • Millard Fillmore Hospital
    • Semmelweis University of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bela Ajtai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajtai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ajtai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ajtai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ajtai works at DENT Neurologic Institute in Amherst, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ajtai’s profile.

    Dr. Ajtai has seen patients for Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Cluster Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ajtai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajtai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajtai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ajtai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ajtai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

