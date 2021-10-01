See All Urologists in Tinley Park, IL
Urology
3.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bejan Fakouri, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Fakouri works at Duly Health And Care in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Lombard, IL, Naperville, IL and Westmont, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology
    17495 La Grange Rd, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 790-1221
  2. 2
    Duly Health and Care
    1801 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 469-9200
  3. 3
    Duly Health and Care
    1259 Rickert Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 469-9200
  4. 4
    Urology
    251 N Cass Ave Ste 150, Westmont, IL 60559 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 790-1221

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 01, 2021
    Hospitalized at Hinsdale hospital Sunday afternoon. By the next morning I was told I was going into surgery. Met with Dr Fakouri who explained procedure but because of my Autism I felt a bit intimidated by him as everything was happening so fast. Dr Fakouri did explain he had an opening that morning so he put me in last min on the schedule. I was anxious and I spoke with nurses who vouched for him being a good surgeon so I took their word. Surgery went well cramping from stones immediately stopped but I did end up with a stent which turned out to be a good thing as I passed another stone. Today I had a follow to have my stent removed. Met with Dr Fakouri and his PA both were amazing! They were polite, professional and explained the procedure in detail. Dr Fakouri came back after procedure and gave me tips on how to prevent kidney stones in the future. I would recommend this urologist. Sugeons/Dr are always on the go by asking "can you give me a few more mins. " It can go a long way.
    Cynthia Areizaga — Oct 01, 2021
    About Dr. Bejan Fakouri, MD

    • Urology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366490633
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush Pres St Lukes Med Ctr
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bejan Fakouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fakouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fakouri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fakouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fakouri has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fakouri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fakouri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fakouri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fakouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fakouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

