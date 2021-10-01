Dr. Bejan Fakouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fakouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bejan Fakouri, MD
Overview
Dr. Bejan Fakouri, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Fakouri works at
Locations
1
Urology17495 La Grange Rd, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (630) 790-1221
2
Duly Health and Care1801 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 469-9200
3
Duly Health and Care1259 Rickert Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 469-9200
4
Urology251 N Cass Ave Ste 150, Westmont, IL 60559 Directions (630) 790-1221
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fakouri?
Hospitalized at Hinsdale hospital Sunday afternoon. By the next morning I was told I was going into surgery. Met with Dr Fakouri who explained procedure but because of my Autism I felt a bit intimidated by him as everything was happening so fast. Dr Fakouri did explain he had an opening that morning so he put me in last min on the schedule. I was anxious and I spoke with nurses who vouched for him being a good surgeon so I took their word. Surgery went well cramping from stones immediately stopped but I did end up with a stent which turned out to be a good thing as I passed another stone. Today I had a follow to have my stent removed. Met with Dr Fakouri and his PA both were amazing! They were polite, professional and explained the procedure in detail. Dr Fakouri came back after procedure and gave me tips on how to prevent kidney stones in the future. I would recommend this urologist. Sugeons/Dr are always on the go by asking "can you give me a few more mins. " It can go a long way.
About Dr. Bejan Fakouri, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1366490633
Education & Certifications
- Rush Pres St Lukes Med Ctr
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fakouri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fakouri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fakouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fakouri has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fakouri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fakouri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fakouri.
