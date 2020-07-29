Dr. Bejan Daneshfar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daneshfar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bejan Daneshfar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bejan Daneshfar, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Locations
West Texas Vascular Surgery Centre24 Care Cir, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 353-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Daneshfar is amazing. We came to Dr. Daneshfar to see about getting a ketamine treatment on our son who has autism and is nonverbal. We have seen great improvements since the first treatment three weeks ago. He is saying more words and is much more engaged in everything he does. He started pointing and is much more affectionate with his little brother. We are so grateful for this treatment and this doctor.
About Dr. Bejan Daneshfar, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1093994782
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- U Mo
- Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daneshfar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daneshfar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daneshfar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daneshfar has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daneshfar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Daneshfar speaks Persian.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Daneshfar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daneshfar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daneshfar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daneshfar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.