Overview

Dr. Bejan Daneshfar, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Daneshfar works at Texas Pain And Spine Institute in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.