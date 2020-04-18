Dr. Pan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beiqing Pan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beiqing Pan, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They graduated from Zhejiang Medical University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Locations
1
The Steeplechase Cancer Center30 Rehill Ave Ste 2500, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 927-8700
2
Astera Cancer Care34-36 Progress St Ste B2, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (908) 757-9696
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pan shows compassion while thoroughly explaining everything in a manner that can be understood. She personally contacts me each time I've had bloodwork or scans. Excellent bedside manner. Never feel rushed during appointments or phone calls. Fortunate to be in her care during a difficult time.
About Dr. Beiqing Pan, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Mandarin
- 1881910263
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University, Ny
- New York Downtown Hospital
- Zhejiang Medical University
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
