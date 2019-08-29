See All Podiatrists in Abilene, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Beil Cory Brown, DPM

Podiatry
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Beil Cory Brown, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.

Dr. Brown works at APOGEE PHYSICIANS, Abilene, Texas in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hendrick Health
    6250 US HIGHWAY 83, Abilene, TX 79606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 428-1000
  2. 2
    Abilene Gastroenterology Assoc
    1665 Antilley Rd Ste 210, Abilene, TX 79606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 793-5140
  3. 3
    Abilene Foot and Ankle
    6250 Regional Plz, Abilene, TX 79606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 793-5135

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hendrick Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Beil Cory Brown, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003853011
    Education & Certifications

    • Doctors Hospital
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    • ANGELO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beil Cory Brown, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown works at APOGEE PHYSICIANS, Abilene, Texas in Abilene, TX. View the full address on Dr. Brown’s profile.

    Dr. Brown has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

