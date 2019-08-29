Overview

Dr. Beil Cory Brown, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at APOGEE PHYSICIANS, Abilene, Texas in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.