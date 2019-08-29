Dr. Beil Cory Brown, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beil Cory Brown, DPM
Overview
Dr. Beil Cory Brown, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Locations
Hendrick Health6250 US HIGHWAY 83, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 428-1000
Abilene Gastroenterology Assoc1665 Antilley Rd Ste 210, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 793-5140
Abilene Foot and Ankle6250 Regional Plz, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 793-5135
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had gone originally to see a different foot doctor but wasn't happy with the way they treated me. I researched and found Dr. Brown. He was very thorough, he is a caring doctor and took his time visiting with me on my torn tendon in my foot. The surgery went great and you can't even see the scar anymore. His staff is awesome and you couldn't ask for a better group to take care of you. I have recommended Dr. Brown to dozens of people since that first surgery. Even the hospital staff had high praise for him. I am about to go in for a surgery on my other foot in the next month and I have full confidence that Dr. Brown will do an amazing job.
About Dr. Beil Cory Brown, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1003853011
Education & Certifications
- Doctors Hospital
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- ANGELO STATE UNIVERSITY
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.