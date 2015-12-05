Overview

Dr. Bei Liu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hills and Dales General Hospital, Marlette Regional Hospital, Mckenzie Health System, Mclaren Bay Region and Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch.



Dr. Liu works at Bartnik John K MD in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.