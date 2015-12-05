Dr. Bei Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bei Liu, MD
Overview
Dr. Bei Liu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hills and Dales General Hospital, Marlette Regional Hospital, Mckenzie Health System, Mclaren Bay Region and Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch.
Dr. Liu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bartnik John K MD5400 Mackinaw Rd Ste 4200, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 220-3008
Hospital Affiliations
- Hills and Dales General Hospital
- Marlette Regional Hospital
- Mckenzie Health System
- Mclaren Bay Region
- Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
She takes the time to explain everything.
About Dr. Bei Liu, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1508887829
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Neutropenia, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liu speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.