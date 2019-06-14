Dr. Behzad Parva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Behzad Parva, MD
Overview
Dr. Behzad Parva, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.
Locations
Leesburg Office224D Cornwall St NW Ste 300, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 777-7477Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Nancy did a wonderful job on my fillers. She is very knowledgeable and a warm and friendly person.
About Dr. Behzad Parva, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1043357650
Education & Certifications
- University Pittsburgh
- Indiana University Medical Center
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
Dr. Parva has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parva accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Parva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parva.
