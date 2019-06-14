See All Plastic Surgeons in Leesburg, VA
Super Profile

Dr. Behzad Parva, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (50)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Behzad Parva, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Parva works at Parva Plastic Surgery in Leesburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Leesburg Office
    224D Cornwall St NW Ste 300, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 777-7477
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Botox® Injection
Breast Augmentation
Abdominoplasty
Botox® Injection
Breast Augmentation

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 14, 2019
    Nancy did a wonderful job on my fillers. She is very knowledgeable and a warm and friendly person.
    Carol L. — Jun 14, 2019
    About Dr. Behzad Parva, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043357650
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Pittsburgh
    Residency
    • Indiana University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Behzad Parva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parva has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parva works at Parva Plastic Surgery in Leesburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Parva’s profile.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Parva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

