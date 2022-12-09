Overview

Dr. Behzad Paimany, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Paimany works at Mount Sinai Doctors - Manhasset in Mineola, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.