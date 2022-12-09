Dr. Paimany has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- Cardiologists
- NY
- Mineola
- Dr. Behzad Paimany, MD
Dr. Behzad Paimany, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Behzad Paimany, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Paimany works at
Locations
-
1
Long Island Heart Associates - Mineola200 Old Country Rd Ste 278, Mineola, NY 11501 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mount Sinai Doctors Forest Hills9901 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Heart Murmur
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Angina
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmia Screening
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Angiogram
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Echocardiography
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat HeartAware Online Risk Screening
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Nuclear Stress Testing
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
- View other providers who treat Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Tilt Table Testing
- View other providers who treat Treadmill Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Unstable Angina
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Ablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Heart Beat
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Advance Directive End of Life Planning
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Ankle Disorders
- View other providers who treat Aortic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Angiography
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Arrest
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Doppler
- View other providers who treat Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Rehabilitation
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Cardiopulmonary Conditions
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Coronary Stenting
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat CT Scan (Computed Tomography)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Heart Valve Replacement
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Cardiac
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paimany?
Dr Paimary is very professional. He is very patient and understanding.
About Dr. Behzad Paimany, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- Male
- 1083692156
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- New York University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paimany accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Paimany using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Paimany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paimany works at
Dr. Paimany has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paimany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Paimany speaks Arabic and Persian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Paimany. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paimany.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paimany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paimany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.