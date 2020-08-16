Dr. Behzad Ourmazdi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ourmazdi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Behzad Ourmazdi, MD
Overview
Dr. Behzad Ourmazdi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ourmazdi works at
Locations
Advanced Assoc in Neurology Sleep Center4000 Calle Tecate Ste 112, Camarillo, CA 93012 Directions (805) 383-2929
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- One Health
- Preferred Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I had a severe case of bronchitis from a virus that triggered Guillain Barre Syndrome in Feb. 2020. I was admitted to the intensive care unit of St. John's in Camarillo where Dr. Ourmazdi diagnosed it correctly within a few days, and started the treatment that headed me in the right direction. I was fortunate to have someone like him who was familiar with this disorder and knew of the correct treatment. He guided me through this painful, challenging, debilitating disorder. After 5 months of hard work I am nearly fully recovered thanks to his expertise and patience. I am extremely grateful to him.
About Dr. Behzad Ourmazdi, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1861431314
Education & Certifications
- Ucsf Fresno Med Educ Program
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Neurology
Dr. Ourmazdi works at
