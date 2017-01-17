Dr. Behzad Maghsoudlou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maghsoudlou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Behzad Maghsoudlou, MD
Overview
Dr. Behzad Maghsoudlou, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital and Garnet Health Medical Center.
Dr. Maghsoudlou works at
Locations
-
1
Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-7575Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Garnet Health Doctors - Harris68 Harris Bushville Rd, Harris, NY 12742 Directions (845) 794-0996
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mags is the best doctor I have ever been to!! He takes the time and listens to his patients. He is knowledgeable and kind.
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Persian and Persian
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maghsoudlou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maghsoudlou accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maghsoudlou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maghsoudlou speaks Persian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Maghsoudlou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maghsoudlou.
