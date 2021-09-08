Overview

Dr. Behzad Kalaghchi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with howard university hospital|University Of Florida College Of Med



Dr. Kalaghchi works at Gastro Health in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.