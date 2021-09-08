Dr. Behzad Kalaghchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalaghchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Behzad Kalaghchi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Behzad Kalaghchi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with howard university hospital|University Of Florida College Of Med
Dr. Kalaghchi works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Fairfax3028 Javier Rd Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 698-8960Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased that Dr. K fit me in on very short notice yesterday for a consult. He was very knowledgeable and caring about my concerns. This was my first time meeting him and I left feeling confidant about his abilities. Also his assistant was very kind.
About Dr. Behzad Kalaghchi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1356337158
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital|University Of Florida College Of Med
- DC General Hospital
