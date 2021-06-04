Overview

Dr. Behzad Baniadam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Baniadam works at Mission Urgent Care in Carlsbad, CA with other offices in Oceanside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.