Dr. Behyar Zoghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zoghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Behyar Zoghi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Behyar Zoghi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Texas a & M Health Science Center / College Of Medicine|Texas A&M Health Science Center and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and Methodist Heart Hospital.
Dr. Zoghi works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Adult Blood Marrow Transplant4450 Medical Dr Fl 1, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 756-5055
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- Methodist Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zoghi?
I've never met a doctor with so much dedication to his patients.I truly wish we had more doctors like him.My diagnosis was extremely hard for me to accept and he and his office,nurses,the hospital all of them were Amazing!!! I love this doctor.
About Dr. Behyar Zoghi, MD
- Hematology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1497955447
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Southwestern Medical Center at Parkland Hospital|Ut Southwestern Parkland Hospital
- Texas a &amp; M Health Science Center / College Of Medicine|Texas A&amp;M Health Science Center
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zoghi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zoghi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zoghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zoghi works at
Dr. Zoghi has seen patients for Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zoghi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zoghi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zoghi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zoghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zoghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.