Dr. Behyar Badiee, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.



Dr. Badiee works at Behyar Badiee, MD in Leesburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.