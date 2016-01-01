Overview

Dr. Behrouz Broomand, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Broomand works at Lankershim Medical Clinic in North Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.