Overview

Dr. Behrooz Mandanipour, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Mandanipour works at Progressive Foot Care in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.