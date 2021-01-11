Dr. Behrooz Mandanipour, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandanipour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Behrooz Mandanipour, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Progressive Foot Care19 W 34th St Rm 608, New York, NY 10001 Directions (212) 257-3818Monday1:00pm - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday1:00pm - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
enjoy coming to this office, doctor and staff are friendly and mke you feel wanted
- Podiatric Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Persian, Persian and Spanish
- 1013955061
- Wycoff Heights Hosp
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Mandanipour has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandanipour accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandanipour speaks Hebrew, Persian, Persian and Spanish.
149 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandanipour. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandanipour.
