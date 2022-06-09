Dr. Behrad Torkian, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torkian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Behrad Torkian, DMD
Overview
Dr. Behrad Torkian, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Evans, GA.
Locations
Riverwood Dental Care5131 Washington Rd, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 820-5753
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
It was none Stressful. As we all know. No one likes the dentist lol. He told me what he was doing every step and made me feel comfortable and safe. Thank you Sir.
About Dr. Behrad Torkian, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1043880537
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torkian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torkian accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Torkian using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Torkian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
