Dr. Behrad Aynehchi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Behrad Aynehchi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Richard B. Jurmain Medical Corporation3831 Hughes Ave Ste 704, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (310) 204-4111
Andrew J Smatko MD Facog1301 20th St Ste 510, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 204-4111
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Amazing bedside manner and skill. Fixed my sinus pressure and stuffy nose in the office in 15 minutes. Changed my life thank you!!!
About Dr. Behrad Aynehchi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Uc Berkeley
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
