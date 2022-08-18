See All Plastic Surgeons in Culver City, CA
Dr. Behrad Aynehchi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Behrad Aynehchi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Aynehchi works at Westside Head & Neck in Culver City, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richard B. Jurmain Medical Corporation
    3831 Hughes Ave Ste 704, Culver City, CA 90232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 204-4111
  2. 2
    Andrew J Smatko MD Facog
    1301 20th St Ste 510, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 204-4111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Enlarged Turbinates
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Enlarged Turbinates

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 18, 2022
    Amazing bedside manner and skill. Fixed my sinus pressure and stuffy nose in the office in 15 minutes. Changed my life thank you!!!
    — Aug 18, 2022
    About Dr. Behrad Aynehchi, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275709040
    Education & Certifications

    • American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • Uc Berkeley
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Behrad Aynehchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aynehchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aynehchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aynehchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aynehchi has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Enlarged Turbinates, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aynehchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Aynehchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aynehchi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aynehchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aynehchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

