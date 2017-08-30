See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Culver City, CA
Dr. Behnoush Zarrini, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Behnoush Zarrini, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Olympia Medical Center and Southern California Hospital at Culver City.

Dr. Zarrini works at George T O'byrne MD in Culver City, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Behnoush Zarrini M.D. Inc.
    Behnoush Zarrini M.D. Inc.
9808 Venice Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 409-3537
  2. 2
    Dr Behnoush Zarrini MD
    Dr Behnoush Zarrini MD
9100 Wilshire Blvd Ste 363W, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
(310) 409-3537

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Olympia Medical Center
  • Southern California Hospital at Culver City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Aug 30, 2017
    About Dr. Behnoush Zarrini, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Hebrew, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932260031
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Henry Ford Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SUNY Downstate
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kings County (SUNY)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Behnoush Zarrini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarrini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zarrini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zarrini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zarrini has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zarrini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Zarrini speaks Arabic, Hebrew, Persian and Spanish.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarrini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarrini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zarrini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zarrini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

