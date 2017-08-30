Dr. Behnoush Zarrini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarrini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Behnoush Zarrini, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Olympia Medical Center and Southern California Hospital at Culver City.
Behnoush Zarrini M.D. Inc.9808 Venice Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (310) 409-3537
Dr Behnoush Zarrini MD9100 Wilshire Blvd Ste 363W, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 409-3537
- Olympia Medical Center
- Southern California Hospital at Culver City
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Dr Zarrini is my doctor for the past couple of years he helped me a lot for My pain due to an accident I had and ended up in the hospital. I couldn't have asked for a better doctor. The staff are very pleasant and helpful specially Alex . I always looking forward to my appointments.
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hebrew, Persian and Spanish
- Henry Ford Hosp
- SUNY Downstate
- Kings County (SUNY)
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
