Overview

Dr. Behnaz Motlagh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Hosp Rijksuniversiteit and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Motlagh works at Health Solution Medical in Laguna Niguel, CA with other offices in Aliso Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.