Dr. Behnaz Esmaeili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esmaeili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Behnaz Esmaeili, MD
Overview
Dr. Behnaz Esmaeili, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Esmaeili works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Main Hospital325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Esmaeili?
About Dr. Behnaz Esmaeili, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1487066627
Education & Certifications
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Esmaeili using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Esmaeili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esmaeili works at
Dr. Esmaeili has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esmaeili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esmaeili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esmaeili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.