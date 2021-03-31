Overview

Dr. Behnam Massaband, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with V.A. Loma Linda



Dr. Massaband works at SoCal Foot & Ankle Doctors in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Bunion Surgery and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.