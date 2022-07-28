Dr. Behnam Khaleghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khaleghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Behnam Khaleghi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Behnam Khaleghi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Shaheed Beheshti and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Khaleghi works at
Locations
Pacific Rheumatology Med Center1422 Edinger Ave Ste 130, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 628-9342
Arthritis Center of Southern Orange County25411 Cabot Rd Ste 112, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 364-5119
Genalyte Distributed Laboratory 2705 W La Veta Ave Ste 109, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 628-9342
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khaleghi is a honor to have the best of the best knowledge in Ankoloisis Spondylitis. If I can give a thousands stars I would he is good:)
About Dr. Behnam Khaleghi, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1154306678
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hlth Sys
- St Barnabas Hospital
- St Barnabus Hosp
- Shaheed Beheshti
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khaleghi works at
