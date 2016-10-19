Overview

Dr. Behnam Kashanchi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Kashanchi works at John S. Ledakis, DDS, PA in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Encino, CA and Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.