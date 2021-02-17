Dr. Behnam Jafarpour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jafarpour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Behnam Jafarpour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Behnam Jafarpour, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Manassas, VA. They completed their fellowship with State University of NY
Dr. Jafarpour works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced NeuroSpine Pain Management and Neurology9303 Center St Ste 200, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (571) 393-3277
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CSX Railroad
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Premier
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jafarpour?
Dr. Behnam Jafarpour is incredible. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient as a person with the outstanding quality of medical care. I highly recommend becoming his patient!
About Dr. Behnam Jafarpour, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English
- 1033359336
Education & Certifications
- State University of NY
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jafarpour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jafarpour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jafarpour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jafarpour works at
Dr. Jafarpour has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jafarpour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jafarpour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jafarpour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jafarpour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jafarpour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.