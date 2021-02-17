See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Manassas, VA
Dr. Behnam Jafarpour, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Behnam Jafarpour, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Manassas, VA. They completed their fellowship with State University of NY

Dr. Jafarpour works at Advanced NeuroSpine Pain Management and Neurology LLC in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced NeuroSpine Pain Management and Neurology
    9303 Center St Ste 200, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 393-3277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CSX Railroad
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Premier
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Behnam Jafarpour, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1033359336
    Education & Certifications

    • State University of NY
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    • Neurology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Behnam Jafarpour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jafarpour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jafarpour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jafarpour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jafarpour works at Advanced NeuroSpine Pain Management and Neurology LLC in Manassas, VA. View the full address on Dr. Jafarpour’s profile.

    Dr. Jafarpour has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jafarpour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jafarpour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jafarpour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jafarpour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jafarpour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

