Dr. Behnam Ebrahimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebrahimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Behnam Ebrahimi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Behnam Ebrahimi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Ebrahimi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center1798 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 630-7342
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ebrahimi?
He is my oncologist and I trust him very much. He is very caring. He helped me find outside financial help to cover my copay. He is the best doctor I could have asked for.
About Dr. Behnam Ebrahimi, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1033165139
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx MD Anderson Cancer Ctr
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ebrahimi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ebrahimi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ebrahimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ebrahimi works at
Dr. Ebrahimi has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Lung Cancer and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ebrahimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ebrahimi speaks Persian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebrahimi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebrahimi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebrahimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebrahimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.