Overview

Dr. Behnam Ebrahimi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Ebrahimi works at Inland Valley Anesthesia in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Lung Cancer and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.