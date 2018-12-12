Overview

Dr. Beevash Ray, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Ray works at NYU Langone Long Island Women's Health Associates in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.