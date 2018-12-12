Dr. Beevash Ray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beevash Ray, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Winthrop Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-0333
NYU Langone Cardiology Associates - Mineola212 Jericho Tpke Ste 2, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4480
Winthrop Radiology Associates, PC222 Station Plz N Ste 140, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2501
Winthrop Radiology Associates, PC264 Old Country Rd # Ground, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 742-5576
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Very good Doctor, Easy to talk to and puts you at ease,I feel very confident with his care
- 17 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Cardiovascular Disease
