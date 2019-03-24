Dr. Beeran Meghpara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meghpara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beeran Meghpara, MD
Overview
Dr. Beeran Meghpara, MD is a Cornea & External Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cornea & External Diseases, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Dept of Ophthalmology - Cornea840 Walnut St Ste 920, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Meghpara is a fantastic doctor. He takes the time to explain everything and is very knowledgeable. I would refer him to all my family and friends.
About Dr. Beeran Meghpara, MD
- Cornea & External Diseases
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Anschutz Medical Campus
- Baylor University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital, Chicago
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meghpara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meghpara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meghpara has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, Cornea Surgery and Cornea Transplant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meghpara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Meghpara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meghpara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meghpara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meghpara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.