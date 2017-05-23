Dr. Kaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beenu Kaw, MD
Overview
Dr. Beenu Kaw, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Govt Med Coll and is affiliated with Sparrow Clinton Hospital.
Locations
Sparrow Medical Group Nephrology1200 E Michigan Ave Ste 700, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 364-5550Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Mid Michigan Physicians Group2601 Coolidge Rd Ste B, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 333-1294
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a transplant patient, and have found Dr. Kaw to be very knowledgeable, interested, and effective.
About Dr. Beenu Kaw, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1790700375
Education & Certifications
- IL Masonic Med Ctr
- Govt Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaw works at
