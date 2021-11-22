Dr. Beenish Bhaidani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhaidani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beenish Bhaidani, DO
Overview
Dr. Beenish Bhaidani, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.
Dr. Bhaidani works at
Locations
-
1
Lone Star Circle of Care Obgyn2300 Round Rock Ave Ste 208, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (877) 800-5722
-
2
Cole Counseling Pllc6609 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 542-8884
-
3
Medical City McKinney4500 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 547-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was very calm and compose talk to patient nicely and diagnose it nicely.
About Dr. Beenish Bhaidani, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1881937597
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhaidani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhaidani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhaidani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhaidani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhaidani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhaidani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhaidani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.