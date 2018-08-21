See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Fremont, CA
Dr. Beemen Khalil, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Beemen Khalil, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Beemen Khalil, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Sequoia Hospital.

Dr. Khalil works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA with other offices in Redwood City, CA, Palo Alto, CA and Dublin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Fremont Center
    3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 853-5340
  2. 2
    Redwood City Center
    805 Veterans Blvd Ste 201, Redwood City, CA 94063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 853-5340
  3. 3
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 853-2200
  4. 4
    Dublin Center
    4050 Dublin Blvd, Dublin, CA 94568 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 853-5340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
  • Sequoia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal Fissure
Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction
Anal Fissure
Gallstones
Intestinal Obstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Khalil?

    Aug 21, 2018
    I have had both my gall bladder removed by Dr Khalil and a hernia repaired. No hitch with either which is the best kind of review I like to read about.
    Razzmatazz — Aug 21, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Beemen Khalil, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Beemen Khalil, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Khalil to family and friends

    Dr. Khalil's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Khalil

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Beemen Khalil, MD.

    About Dr. Beemen Khalil, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427296110
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of San Francisco Fellowship In Advanced Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgery
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Columbia University / Harlem Hospital Center General Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Irvine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beemen Khalil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khalil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khalil has seen patients for Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Beemen Khalil, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.