Dr. Beemen Khalil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beemen Khalil, MD
Overview
Dr. Beemen Khalil, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Sequoia Hospital.
Dr. Khalil works at
Locations
-
1
Fremont Center3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (650) 853-5340
-
2
Redwood City Center805 Veterans Blvd Ste 201, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 853-5340
-
3
Palo Alto Medical Foundation795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2200
-
4
Dublin Center4050 Dublin Blvd, Dublin, CA 94568 Directions (650) 853-5340
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Sequoia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khalil?
I have had both my gall bladder removed by Dr Khalil and a hernia repaired. No hitch with either which is the best kind of review I like to read about.
About Dr. Beemen Khalil, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1427296110
Education & Certifications
- University Of San Francisco Fellowship In Advanced Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgery
- Columbia University / Harlem Hospital Center General Surgery
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- University of California At Irvine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalil works at
Dr. Khalil has seen patients for Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khalil speaks Arabic and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.