Dr. Beejal Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beejal Amin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beejal Amin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Advocate Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Amin works at
Locations
-
1
Advocate Medical Group4400 W 95th St # 407, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 684-4029Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Advocate Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amin?
Dr. Amin is an excellent surgeon. I am so happy with the results of my back surgery. I totally recommend him! I also had two doctors tell me what a good doctor he is. What an endorsement!
About Dr. Beejal Amin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1275742983
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Loyola University Chicago
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amin works at
Dr. Amin has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amin speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.