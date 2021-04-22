Dr. Becky Massey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Becky Massey, MD
Overview
Dr. Becky Massey, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Dr. Massey works at
Locations
-
1
Cancer Center - Froedtert Hospital8800 W Doyne Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 377-5829
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Massey?
Unafraid to put my life in her hands. She explained everything so my family can understand it. Truly professional.
About Dr. Becky Massey, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1851493597
Education & Certifications
- Shands Jacksonville Med Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Massey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Massey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massey works at
Dr. Massey has seen patients for Tongue Cancer, Tonsillitis and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Massey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.