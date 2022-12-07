Dr. Becky Lynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Becky Lynn, MD
Dr. Becky Lynn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED.
SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis, 1031 Building1031 Bellevue Ave Ste 400, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 977-7455
Dr. Lynn has helped me immensely with my menopause hot flashes ad weight gain. Im staring PT as well for my other issues. I highly recommend Dr. Lynn. She has helped me get through menopause and still feel good about myself. Her office offers many different wellness options too.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1326003559
- Washington University, St Louis
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Lynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynn has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lynn speaks French and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynn.
