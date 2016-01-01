See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bryan, TX
Dr. Becky Lou, MD

Internal Medicine
9 years of experience
Dr. Becky Lou, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Dr. Lou works at St. Joseph Neurology in Bryan, TX.

    St Joseph Health Pulmonry Assoc.
    St Joseph Health Pulmonry Assoc.
2700 E 29th St Ste 305, Bryan, TX 77802
(979) 774-0012

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Chest Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Obesity
Chest Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Obesity

    Internal Medicine
    9 years of experience
    English
    1114260866
    NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Dr. Lou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Lou has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

