Dr. Becky Abell, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Abell works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

