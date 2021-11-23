Dr. Bechara Mezher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mezher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bechara Mezher, MD
Overview
Dr. Bechara Mezher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Mezher works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Bassel Kisso PC1505 N Swan Rd Ste 121, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 795-3090
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Personable, not too rushed, efficient.
About Dr. Bechara Mezher, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS
