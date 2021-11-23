Overview

Dr. Bechara Mezher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Mezher works at Swan Gastro & Surgery Center in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.