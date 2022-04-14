Overview

Dr. Bechara Barrak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Barrak works at Collins Medical Associates 2 PC in Bloomfield, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.