Dr. Beauty Swe, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Beauty Swe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They completed their residency with L A Co Usc Med Center

Dr. Swe works at Optum - Family Medicine in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    301 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 22, 2019
    Susan — Nov 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Beauty Swe, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beauty Swe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swe works at Optum - Family Medicine in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Swe’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Swe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

