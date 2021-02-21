Dr. Beaula Koduri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koduri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beaula Koduri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beaula Koduri, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Koduri works at
Locations
Hematology Oncology Consultants LLC2110 Oak Tree Rd, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 497-2738
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve just been diagnosed with a recurrence of breast cancer. I called her at 1 pm and was in her office at 5 pm. This was a Wed. The following week, I had a PET scan and a bone scan. A week and a half after my diagnosis, I had a treatment plan. She treated my first bout of cancer. She is absolutely wonderful. I never feel rushed and she spends as much time with me as I need. Her staff is extremely friendly. Everyone knows my name. They all call me Miss Gail. She doesn’t pull punches, she maps out what you need. I would HIGHLY recommend her to anyone seeking cancer treatment
About Dr. Beaula Koduri, MD
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
- 1972505311
Education & Certifications
- Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
- Atlantic Health System|Lankenau Hospital|Pa Hospital Uphs
- Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health Sys|Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koduri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Koduri using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Koduri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koduri works at
Dr. Koduri has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koduri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koduri speaks Hindi, Spanish and Telugu.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Koduri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koduri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koduri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koduri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.