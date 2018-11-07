Dr. Beau Nakamoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nakamoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beau Nakamoto, MD
Overview
Dr. Beau Nakamoto, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.
Locations
Straub Medical Center888 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-4476
Hospital Affiliations
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Nakamoto for a couple years now for migraines and now strokes. I’ve always found his bedside manners to always be quite favorable and he is compassionate and very knowledgeable in his field. He is always open for discussion about any new type of course of action that you may have heard of. Dr. NAKAMOTO has never overmedicated me and if I have had any concerns at home he or his staff has called me back immediately. I found he and his staff to be quite helpful and friendly.
About Dr. Beau Nakamoto, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nakamoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nakamoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakamoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nakamoto has seen patients for Insomnia, Visual Field Defects and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nakamoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakamoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakamoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakamoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakamoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.