Dr. Beau Gedrick, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beau Gedrick, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gedrick?
My first visit (1/21) was to inject cortisone shots in both shoulder joints. Appt went well and was painless. The last appt was 4/29/21 and Dr. Gedrick supervised Dr. Rafael Kaplan who was doing the injections. Because of severe osteoarthritis in joints it was difficult to find the space for a injection on left shoulder. I was in severe pain due to trying to find the right spot and had several nerve pains in that shoulder. The other side was better. I’m not writing to complain about the procedure just to let you know I had severe headaches for several days and I never get headaches and could not sleep well for 2 nights. The shoulder pains due to arthritis have so far not abated. I don’t think I can do this again.
About Dr. Beau Gedrick, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1679899215
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gedrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gedrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gedrick.
