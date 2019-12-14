Dr. Beau Chung, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beau Chung, DO
Overview
Dr. Beau Chung, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in La Mirada, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 15651 Imperial Hwy Ste 202, La Mirada, CA 90638 Directions (562) 943-6761
-
2
Peppertree Multispecialty Medical Group Inc.3220 S Brea Canyon Rd Ste H, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Directions (909) 594-1848
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chung?
My wife and I are patients of Dr. Beau Chung since July 2019, and prior to that we were patients of his dad (Dr Peter Chung) prior to his passing in May 2019 for many years. We were very impressed with Dr. Beau's work and his patience in our care. Looks like the son has captured the professionalism, and skill, of his father.
About Dr. Beau Chung, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1841746799
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.