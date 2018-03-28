Overview

Dr. Beau Bagley, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Covington, LA. They completed their residency with UAB



Dr. Bagley works at Beau Bagley, MD in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.