Dr. Beau Bagley, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Beau Bagley, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Covington, LA. They completed their residency with UAB

Dr. Bagley works at Beau Bagley, MD in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Gulf Coast Brain Sport & Spine LLC
    1331 Ochsner Blvd Ste 100, Covington, LA 70433 (985) 234-0490

  Lakeview Regional Medical Center
  Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 28, 2018
    Dr Bagley is a wonderful doctor. So grateful he was recommended to me. Having had multiple concussions, my difficulties in being able to effectively communicate my issues to Dr's was an increasingly frustrating experience. Not so with Dr. Bagley. He takes the time needed to listen to his patients & works towards cordinating their comprehensive care. A rarity in today's medical field. He assessed me, pointed me to Dr's & therapy, enableding my recovery when other Dr's were ambivalent.
    Heather Tappel in LA — Mar 28, 2018
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    English
    1366439572
    UAB
    Cmc Dallas/U Tx Swstn
    Dr. Beau Bagley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bagley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bagley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bagley has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bagley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

