Dr. Beau Bagley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Beau Bagley, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Covington, LA. They completed their residency with UAB
Dr. Bagley works at
Locations
Gulf Coast Brain Sport & Spine LLC1331 Ochsner Blvd Ste 100, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 234-0490
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bagley is a wonderful doctor. So grateful he was recommended to me. Having had multiple concussions, my difficulties in being able to effectively communicate my issues to Dr's was an increasingly frustrating experience. Not so with Dr. Bagley. He takes the time needed to listen to his patients & works towards cordinating their comprehensive care. A rarity in today's medical field. He assessed me, pointed me to Dr's & therapy, enableding my recovery when other Dr's were ambivalent.
About Dr. Beau Bagley, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1366439572
Education & Certifications
- UAB
- Cmc Dallas/U Tx Swstn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bagley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bagley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bagley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bagley works at
Dr. Bagley has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bagley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.