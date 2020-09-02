Dr. Beatty Suiter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beatty Suiter, MD
Overview
Dr. Beatty Suiter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. Suiter works at
Locations
Retina Associates Santa Fe8600 Quivira Rd Ste 100, Lenexa, KS 66215 Directions (913) 831-7400
Retina Associates Santa Fe9301 W 74th St # 203, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Directions (913) 831-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Thrivent Financial
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
Very Good! I have seen another retina specialist who waited for me to have vision loss before treating me. Dr. Suiter runs on time and his staff if very polite. He explains what my choices are and what he recommends and what can happen if we did not treat. I appreciate the time he takes with me.
About Dr. Beatty Suiter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1750325080
Education & Certifications
- Retina Associates Pa
- University Of Kansas Med Center
- Boston University Medical Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
- Ophthalmology
